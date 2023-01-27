Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $807.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $709.00 to $807.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.67.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.5 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $646.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.29. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $658.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

