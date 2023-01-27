Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $807.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $709.00 to $807.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.67.
Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.5 %
Fair Isaac stock opened at $646.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.29. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $658.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac
In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.