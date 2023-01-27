Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 74,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 613,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 898,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

