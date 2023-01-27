FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 94,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,726. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

