Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $74.94 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $229.29 million and $74.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00085906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00057602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026213 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

