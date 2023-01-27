Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $214.62 million and approximately $42.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00056582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025175 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

