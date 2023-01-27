Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 817,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Fibra Terrafina Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:CBAOF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,580. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

