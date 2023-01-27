Financial Analysis: China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) vs. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of CureVac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and CureVac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CureVac N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals $2.60 million 0.42 -$5.74 million N/A N/A CureVac $115.57 million 18.22 -$462.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and CureVac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CureVac.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and CureVac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CureVac 0 0 3 0 3.00

CureVac has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 116.30%. Given CureVac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CureVac is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CureVac has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CureVac beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand. The company was founded by Feng Zhou in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

