Financial Analysis: Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) vs. Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lincoln National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Lincoln National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $23.39 billion 0.60 $7.36 billion N/A N/A Lincoln National $19.23 billion 0.29 $1.41 billion ($12.05) -2.75

Profitability

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln National.

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Lincoln National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A Lincoln National -10.52% -6.59% -0.22%

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Lincoln National pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corebridge Financial and Lincoln National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58 Lincoln National 2 10 1 0 1.92

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.82, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Lincoln National has a consensus price target of $36.36, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Lincoln National.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Lincoln National on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.