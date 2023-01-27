Financial Survey: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glaukos and Universal Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 4 5 0 2.56 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Glaukos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.2% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glaukos and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -31.45% -16.16% -8.96% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and Universal Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $294.01 million 7.82 -$49.59 million ($1.90) -25.36 Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos.

Summary

Glaukos beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Universal Media Group

(Get Rating)

Universal Media Group, Inc. operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

