Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.49

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.49 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.16). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 130,194 shares.

Finsbury Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The company has a market cap of £123.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,181.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.56.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

