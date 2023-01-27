First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

First Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

First Bank stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. First Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRBA shares. StockNews.com cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in First Bank by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

