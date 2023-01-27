First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

First Bank Stock Performance

First Bank stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $257.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77. First Bank has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. First Bank had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Bank by 46.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

