First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.20.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

