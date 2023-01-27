First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Gap Up to $25.44

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $26.35. First Hawaiian shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 29,427 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

