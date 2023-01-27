First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,116 shares during the quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

