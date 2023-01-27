First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of FR opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

