First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $652.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $43.06.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $65.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.