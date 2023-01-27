First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ: FSFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2023 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – First Savings Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/16/2023 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2023 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/31/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG remained flat at $20.39 during midday trading on Friday. 3,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.37). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

