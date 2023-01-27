First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.37). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.