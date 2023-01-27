First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 210,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
