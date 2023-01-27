First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 210,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,291 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 502,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000.

