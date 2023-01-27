First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Down 0%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06. 309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

