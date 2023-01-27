First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Up 3,333.3% in January

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 3,333.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RFEU stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $74.76.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.215 per share. This represents a $4.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

