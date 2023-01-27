First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,906 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.58 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

