FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.39 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

