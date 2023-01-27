Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,324,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 5,398,201 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $6.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Fisker Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fisker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

