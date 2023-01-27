Fisker Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 46,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 29,835 call options.

Insider Transactions at Fisker

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fisker by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Stock Up 16.3 %

Shares of FSR stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,714,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.10. Fisker has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.74.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. Analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

