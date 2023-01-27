Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday.

Flex Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 435,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,167. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

