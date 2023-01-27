Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 779 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.88.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $428.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

