Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 5,654 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

