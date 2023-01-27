Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $683.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $600.29 and a 200 day moving average of $529.98. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.4905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

