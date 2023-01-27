Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.57 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $487.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $574.33. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

