Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,740,000 after purchasing an additional 469,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,711,000 after buying an additional 389,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

