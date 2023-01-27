Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 139.4% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 607,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Exelon by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 33.9% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Exelon stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.