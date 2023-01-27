Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $208.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.97 and a one year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

