Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 469 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $800.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $829.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total transaction of $2,093,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,038 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,123.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.21.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.