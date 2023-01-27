Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

