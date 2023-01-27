Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 21,891 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,287 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,891 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

