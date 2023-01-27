Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,452 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $484.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.
TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
