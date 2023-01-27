Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 526 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $268.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

