Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Barclays downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($187.53) to £161.16 ($199.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($195.62) to £166 ($205.52) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($159.71) to £150 ($185.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15,523.20.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

