Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £137.35 ($170.05).

FLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a £110 ($136.19) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a £140 ($173.33) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159 ($196.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

FLTR opened at £126.60 ($156.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £22.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of £106.98. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($90.88) and a fifty-two week high of £130.17 ($161.16).

About Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($139.68), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($45,954.91). In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($140.71), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($142,959.51). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($139.68), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($45,954.91).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

