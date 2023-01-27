Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,380. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDYPY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($195.62) to £166 ($205.52) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($159.71) to £150 ($185.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £148 ($183.24) to £161 ($199.33) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,523.20.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

