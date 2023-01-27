FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 15th

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.33.

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 30.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

