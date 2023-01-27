Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Down 1.2%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 24,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 88,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $350.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.64% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 538,660 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 382,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

