Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $67.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.