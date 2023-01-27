Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

