Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of FTNT opened at $53.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

