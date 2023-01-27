Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.62.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$55.00 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.26%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

