Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.08. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1,156,975 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 937,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 527,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

