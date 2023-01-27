Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 332,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FET traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 84,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,280. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.88. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 2,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.